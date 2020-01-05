|
Daniel Bryan Mills CHARLESTON - Daniel Bryan "Dan" Mills, who adored his family, loved golf, playing guitar and weekly poker games, died Friday at Roper Hospital. He was 79. Dan was born in Dublin, GA, the son of the late William Dilworth and Mary Powell Mills. He attended North Georgia College and served in the Army as a specialist with the US Army Security Agency including a tour of duty in Berlin, Germany during the Cold War. He later graduated from Baptist College in Charleston. Dan was a longtime accountant in Charleston, but his passions in life in addition to his family were his regular golf game with friends at Stono Ferry. He rarely missed his group's weekly poker night, even driving back to Charleston from his second home in Sherwood Forest near Brevard, NC to make his ante. Dan was a lover of old time music, and devotee of the Blues, and fondly pulled out his guitars to play the Blues and other tunes with family and friends. He looked forward to summer vacations with his extended family and the jam sessions that followed. And he was also quite the storyteller recanting tales of growing up in Johnson County and the character of rural Georgia life. But Dan will be most remembered and missed for his kindness, generosity and loving spirit. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marguerite "Marg" Dibble Mills; a daughter Hayden Mills Pollack (Stephen) of Pisgah Forest, NC; a son, Daniel Bryan Mills Jr. (Mandi) of North Charleston; two sisters, Ann Eisler and Lynn Winship of Dahlonega, GA; and three grandchildren, Leah Pollack, Irene Mills and Sampson Mills. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 11 at Harborview Presbyterian Church, where Dan was a member. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dan's memory can be made to the Harborview Presbyterian Church or the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020