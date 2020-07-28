Daniel Dorn Hatzenbuhler Hanahan - Daniel Dorn "Hatz" Hatzenbuhler, 59, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. There will be a memorial service Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Father's House, 2242 Wren Street, North Charleston, SC 29406, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Daniel was born August 14, 1960 in Rapid City, South Dakota, son of Eugene Hatzenbuhler and Dyann Divan Hatzenbuhler. He was a Project Manager and worked for Parker Rigging more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellis of Hanahan, SC; his parents, Eugene and Dyann Hatzenbuhler of Rapid City, SD; two sons, Daniel Atwood (Rebekah Webber) of Norfolk, VA and Joseph "JoJo" Ellis of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Amy Mizzell of North Charleston, SC; grandchilden: Kayla, Kyrie, Annabelle, Rosa, Kevin Jr., Carl "C.J.", Cayden and Sean; two sisters, Teresa McGhee (Kenny), Kecia James (Alan). Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate
