|
|
Daniel Edward Murrill, III MT. PLEASANT - Daniel Edward "Eddie" Murrill, III passed away at home on April 20, 2020. Services for Mr. Murrill will be held at a later date due to the recent pandemic. Eddie was born on November 20, 1946 in Charleston, SC to Daniel Edward Murrill, Jr. of Charleston and Emmie Jean McCaskill Murrill of Pageland, SC.He grew up in Mt. Pleasant, attended Moultrie High School and Clemson University. He served in the US Army as a medic during the Vietnam conflict. Working in a variety of roles that included shrimping, the Southern Bell Telephone Company, contractual painting and home repair/remodeling, he settled later into small business bookkeeping which he practiced until his retirement.His passion for small business enterprise led him to excel in this role. Eddie loved the outdoors and found time to get away to the trails of the Francis Marion Forest, especially after his retirement. He was also an avid shooter, visiting shooting ranges and customizing his firearms. As a Christ-follower, he lived his faith on a daily basis. He loved his family, his country, was a faithful friend to those who were privileged to know him and always a man of his word and of impeccable integrity. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Edward Murrill, Jr. his sister, Dorothy Murrill Steele and his mother, Emmie Jean McCaskill Murrill. Online register at Barr-Price.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020