Daniel "Danny" Eugene Rudd N. Charleston - Daniel "Danny" Eugene Rudd, 75, of N. Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at White Oak Manor. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Street, Charleston, SC 29405. Flowers will be accepted. Danny was born on April 22, 1944 in Charleston, SC, son of Octavia Rudd of Summerville and the late Daniel H. Rudd, Jr. He loved birds, wildlife and going to church. Survivors in addition to his mother Octavia are: two brothers: Steve Rudd (Sylvia) of Summerville and Richard Rudd, Sr. (Pam) of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019