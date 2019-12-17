Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Rudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Eugene "Danny" Rudd


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Eugene "Danny" Rudd Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Eugene Rudd N. Charleston - Daniel "Danny" Eugene Rudd, 75, of N. Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at White Oak Manor. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Street, Charleston, SC 29405. Flowers will be accepted. Danny was born on April 22, 1944 in Charleston, SC, son of Octavia Rudd of Summerville and the late Daniel H. Rudd, Jr. He loved birds, wildlife and going to church. Survivors in addition to his mother Octavia are: two brothers: Steve Rudd (Sylvia) of Summerville and Richard Rudd, Sr. (Pam) of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now