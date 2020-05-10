Daniel "Dan" Evans Summerville - Daniel "Dan" Evans was born February 2, 1926 in Dorchester County to the late Edward and Rosa Bell Pinkney Evans, Sr.. Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020, Daniel received God's private call to come home. He attended school in Dorchester County, later entered into the United States Navy and was employed at Charleston Air Force Base. Mr. Evans was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Corrine Campbell Evans. From this union, they raised two children, Carolyn Williams and Darnne (Lunell) Green. The relatives and friends of Mr. Evans are invited to attend his Graveside Services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Pine Hill cemetery in Summerville. A public viewing will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Services Have Been Entrusted to the professional care of THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.