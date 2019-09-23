Daniel Francis Bibby, Sr. GOOSE CREEK - Sept. 12 1944- Sept 22 2019. USN Retired Chief Petty Officer 25 years of service Preceded by parents, Bartlett W. And Isabel I. Bibby and twin brother, Donald Foster Bibby. Survived by his wife, Michele T. Bibby; children, Donald Foster Bibby II (Rebecca), Daniel Francis Bibby Jr. (Amanda), Michele Bernadette Quattlebaum (Andrew); grandchildren, Gage W. Bibby (Taylor), Donald Foster Bibby III, Asheligh Nicole Bibby, Kane Owen Nicholas (Megan), Carter Lucas Quattlebaum, Arizzona Bertolozzi, Allorah Vermilyea; great-grandchild, Jeremy Lee Bertolozzi. Brothers and sisters, Peter Bibby (Marian), John Bibby (Pegeen), Steven Bibby (Kathy), Thomas Bibby (Nancy), Marcia Wheelhouse, Catherine Vourtsis (Phil) and many many neices and nephews. Services will be held Friday September 27, 2019, at 11 am at Naval Weapons Station All Saints Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Hospital. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019