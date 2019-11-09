Daniel Francis "Dan" Hens Folly Beach - Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Dan resided in East Aurora, NY and Folly Beach, SC. Beloved husband of 60 years to Virginia D. (Pochopin) Hens; loving father to Mark (Beth), David (Lisa), Robert and Peter Hens; grandfather of Michael, Elizabeth Rose, Elizabeth Boineau, Emily and Abigayle; brother of the late Thomas M. Hens. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 o'clock at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St. Hamburg. No prior visitation. Dan was a long-time employee of Moog, Inc., East Aurora. Memorials and donations in lieu of flowers in Dan's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019