Daniel Frederick Newton


1947 - 2020
Daniel Frederick Newton Obituary
Daniel Frederick Newton RAVENEL, SC - Daniel Frederick Newton (Danny), 72, of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, January 13, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road at 11:00 a.m.Interment will follow at Sauldam Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday January 16th from 6:00-8:00pm. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services. Danny was born April 10th, 1947 in Charleston, SC, a son of the late Lucas S. Newton, and Mary Ann Postell Newton. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and retired Civil Service Woodcrafter with the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Danny was the President of the Caddin Hunt Club in Ravenel for 30 years. He was a member of Sauldam Baptist. He endured a long and courageous battle with rheumatoid arthritis, congested heart failure, diabetes and lung disease. He loved God, his family, the outdoors, hunting, and farming. He is survived by his wife, Ethel; his daughters, Joy Newton, Jennifer Gaskins (Norman),and Danielle Newton all of Ravenel; sister, Pearl Connor of Summerville, SC; and brother, Sanford Newton (Rose) of Cottageville, SC; grandchildren, Rebecca Gaskins and Wyatt Gaskins; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Ann Sharp and Merle Miller. Flowers will be accepted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
