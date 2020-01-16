Home

Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Popular Spring Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Popular Spring Baptist Church
503 N. Mills Street
Nicholls, SC
Daniel Gordon JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Daniel Gordon are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1:00 PM in Popular Spring Baptist Church, 503 N. Mills Street., Nicholls, GA 31554. Interment will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery, Broxton, GA; Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4pm-6pm. Mr. Gordon will lie in state at the church 12 noon Saturday. Mr. Gordon leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved children, Gwinette Gordon and Latrasha Gordon; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
