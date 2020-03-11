|
Daniel Hearl, Sr. Georgetown, SC - Daniel Dozier Hearl, Sr., 94, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Prince George Healthcare. Funeral services will be held at Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1PM. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8PM at Graham Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow the service in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hearl was born in Horry County on May 31, 1925 to the late Rosa Elnora Howell and the late Wilford D. Hearl. He was a devoted member of Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness and of the Quarter Century Club at International Paper where he worked as an accountant for 38 years. Mr. Hearl was also a member of the USS Moale Association and the Ormoc Bay Association after his service in the United States Navy in World War II. Surviving are two children, Charlene Burton (Randy) Munford, AL and Marvin Hearl (Patricia) of Matthews, NC; a daughter-in-law, Sharon L. Hearl of Georgetown; seven grandchildren, Jason Hearl (Rebecca), Mitchell Hearl (Becky), Trey Burton (Leslie), Keri Burton, Matthew Hearl, Jonathan Hearl (Ashley), Andrew Hearl; six great-grandchildren, Annebelle Burton, Joseph Burton, Carson Hearl, Dillon Hearl, Kaitlin Mitchell, and Caleb Hearl; one great-great-grandchild, Kameron McKenzie; one brother, Nelson Hearl (Lynn) of Conway. He was preceded in death by his wife Florrie Shumpert Hearl; a son, Daniel Dozier Hearl, Jr.; three brothers, Durwood Hearl, James "Arthur" Hearl, and Archie Lloyd Hearl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2515 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 or to the at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Graham Funeral Home (843) 527-4419.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020