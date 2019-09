Daniel Hires Decatur, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Daniel Deon Hires and those of his wife, Andrea W. Hires; those of his parents, the late Dan and Essie (Hilton) Hires; those of his children, Destiny Hires, Daniel "Izzy" Hires and other special children; those of his siblings Carolyn H. Rivera and Eugene Middleton and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends both near and far are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00AM at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Joyner Cemetery in Eutawville, SC. Mr. Hires will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com . Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston