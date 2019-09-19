Daniel Hires Decatur, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Daniel Deon Hires and those of his wife, Andrea W. Hires; those of his parents, the late Dan and Essie (Hilton) Hires; those of his children, Destiny Hires, Daniel "Izzy" Hires and other special children; those of his siblings Carolyn H. Rivera and Eugene Middleton and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends both near and far are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00AM at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Joyner Cemetery in Eutawville, SC. Mr. Hires will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019