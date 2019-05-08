Daniel John Kubek Isle of Palms - Daniel Kubek,71, passed peacefully into the eternal light on Saturday, May 4, 2019 while at home with his wife Kathy of 32 years, and many long time friends nearby. He was born to John and Eleanor Kubek, and raised in New Jersey. Dan obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering at Rutgers University and a Masters Degree at Purdue University. Dan began working at Union Carbide in 1969 and retired 36 years later from its subsidiary company, UOP in Des Plaines, IL. Dan and Kathy permanently settled on Isle of Palms in 2007. His love of travel began with his high school buddies, going to National Parks and interesting places in the West, including driving the Yukon Highway to Alaska. Dan's job required him to travel to all corners of the world. He was able to work with many extraordinary people, some becoming great friends. He was well respected in the field of gas purification, but also prided himself with fostering a positive outlook and upbeat attitude. The beat kept him moving to another love: music. Music brought him and his wife to venues around the world, enhancing their many trips. He also thanked God that he was able to enjoy baseball, softball, golf, swimming and many other activities. Dan appreciated the work being done at the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 20, 2019 at 4:30 PM at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. He fought a courageous battle with a dreaded disease. "He came to bat, bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, fighting to a count of 3 and 2. Strike 3, game over. Pancreatic cancer won!" Dan, we will miss your smile and shining eyes every day of our lives, until we meet again. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary