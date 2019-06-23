Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton Obituary
Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton Johns Island - The family of Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in J. HENRY STUHR NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. His wishes for cremation will follow and the burial will be private. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now