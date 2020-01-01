|
Daniel "Dan" Lee Swain Summerville - Daniel "Dan" Lee Swain, 61, of Summerville, beloved husband of Kathy Hatchell Swain, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 11 to 12:30 o'clock, Saturday, January 4, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home followed by his funeral service at 12:30 o'clock in the chapel. Dan was born November 26, 1958 in South Pasadena, CA, son of Rodney Lee Swain and Sandra Lucille Wilks Swain of Auburn, CA. He served in the US Navy from 1976 until his retirement in 1994, where he saw the world through his travels. He spent the past five years traveling the states with his wife. He loved anything outdoors; fishing, hiking and daily 2-5 miles walk. He attended Summerville Baptist Church where he felt at home and all are welcomed and loved. He loved the Lord and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren and family. Dan was the devoted father of daughter Stephanie Rojas and her husband Eric of Summerville and son Daniel Swain, Sr. of Summerville, adored PopPop of Kaelynn, Jaydan, Raylee, and Paisley Larose and Daniel Swain, Jr. He is survived by brothers Martin Swain of Kanehoe, HI, Wesley Swain of Auburn, CA and Russell Swain of Huntsville, AL and many other extended family members. "A Life well-lived is worth Remembering". A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020