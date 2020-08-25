Daniel Lee Westbury St. George, SC - Daniel Lee Westbury, 73, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday with Masonic Rites in the Utsey Cemetery with Reverend Wash Belangia officiating. Danny Lee was born on January 17, 1947, a son of Clinton Lee and Catherine Shieder Westbury. He was a 1964 graduate of St. George High School and a former Dorchester County Auditor. He was a member of Grover United Methodist Church and past Master of Harmony Lodge #61. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, John William Westbury, and Michael Eugene Westbury. Surviving is his son, Craig Allen (Marla Bilton) Westbury and a daughter, Leanne Westbury (Jeffrey) Minus, grandchildren, Clinton James Westbury, Katherine Leah Westbury, Corinne Elizabeth Westbury, Claudia Allyn Westbury. Memorials may be made to Grover United Methodist Church, 1912 Hwy 15, Grover, SC 29447 or the Utsey Cemetery, c/o Sharon J. Milligan, 2621 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29447. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
