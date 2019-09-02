Deacon Daniel Pugh SUMMERVILLE - The family of Deacon Daniel Pugh announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00AM at Emanuel Baptist Church 106 Boone St. Summerville, SC. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery Deacon Pugh was preceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruth Pugh; two children, Alexander and Reginald Pugh; and his granddaughter, Kanika Pugh; he is survived by his children, Antonio Pugh (Tiffany), Eugene Crews, Anthony Crews (Addie), and Alesia Robinson (Lester); his sisters, Magnolia (Steve), Rose (John), Tine (Johnny), and Linda; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Deacon Pugh will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5:30pm-7:00pm at Emanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Daniel is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019