Deacon Daniel Pugh SUMMERVILLE - The family of Deacon Daniel Pugh announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00AM at Emanuel Baptist Church 106 Boone St. Summerville, SC. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery Deacon Pugh was preceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruth Pugh; two children, Alexander and Reginald Pugh; and his granddaughter, Kanika Pugh; he is survived by his children, Antonio Pugh (Tiffany), Eugene Crews, Anthony Crews (Addie), and Alesia Robinson (Lester); his sisters, Magnolia (Steve), Rose (John), Tine (Johnny), and Linda; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Deacon Pugh will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5:30pm-7:00pm at Emanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Daniel is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144.