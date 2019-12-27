Home

Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniel Thomas Cordesville, SC - Daniel Douglas Thomas, 66, of Cordesville, SC, a retired carpenter supervisor for Braswell Shipyard, died Thursday morning, December 26, 2019, at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will be in Halfway Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shulerville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service Sunday. Mr. Thomas was born July 4, 1953, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Alfred Lester Thomas and Bertie Morris Thomas. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was also a former carpenter for Detyens Shipyard. Surviving are his wife, Sherry Bradley Thomas; a daughter, Sheila Thomas West of Moncks Corner; a sister, Shirley Gowdy of Columbia; two brothers, Ralph Thomas of Charleston, and Donnie Thomas of Cordesville; and three grandchildren, Devin West, Dmitry West, and Shaman West. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019
