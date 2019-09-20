|
|
Daniel "Bam Bam" W. Cartwright, III Ridgeville, SC - Daniel "Bam Bam" Webster Cartwright, III, 58, of Ridgeville, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Memorial Services will be Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials to the family can be made c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Daniel was born April 28, 1961 in Charleston, SC, the son of Daniel Webster Cartwright, Sr. and Mary Isa Clark Cartwright. He worked as an Electrician and loved riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, but most of all, his kids and grandchildren. Daniel leaves behind his loving wife, Kathryn J. Cartwright of Ridgeville, SC; father, Daniel W. Cartwright, Sr. of Cottageville, SC; sons, Daniel W. Cartwright, IV of Summerville, SC, and Donald W. Cartwright of Ridgeville, SC; daughters, Alma E. Yeoman (Brian) of Ridgeville, SC, Debbie M. Reeves (Charlie) of Moncks Corner, SC, Teena M. Cartwright of Moncks Corner, SC, and Katie K. Crowder (Cyle) of Summerville, SC; sister, Lisa M. Cartwright of Summerville, SC; brother, Joseph Brian Cartwright (Angel) of Ridgeville, SC; twelve grandchildren, and two on the way. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Isa Clark; sister, Tami Cartwright; daughter, Bonnie Cartwright; uncles, Jimmy Clark, David Clark, Sonny Clark, and Clyde Clark; grandmother, Mary Lou Clark; and grandfather, Herbert Clark. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019