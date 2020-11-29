1/
Daniel W. Delk
Daniel W. Delk Summerville - Daniel W. Delk, 40, of Summerville, husband of Theresa Bakken Delk, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 1 to 2 o'clock on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, followed by his funeral service at 2 o'clock in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Daniel was born July 17, 1980 in Charleston, son of Terry W. Delk and the late Kimberly Stroud Delk. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed 4-wheeling with the family. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Survivors, including his wife, Theresa and his father, Terry, are one son and one daughter: Daniel W. Delk, Jr. "DJ" and Taylor K. Delk, both of Summerville; one brother and two sisters: Dustin W. Delk (Amber) of Summerville, Brionna Miller of Hinesville, GA and Doree Blout (Jeremiah) of Dixon, TN; step-sister: Michelle Hopler of Hanahan and grandfather: Earl Stroud. He was predeceased by his mother, Kimberly Stroud Delk and grandparents: Jack and Becky Delk. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
