Danielle Graham

North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-7511
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Danielle Graham N. CHARLESTON -The relatives and friends of Ms. Danielle M. Graham, those of her children, Deja'Marie Graham-Haynes, Pierra Graham-Johnson, Carlese Graham-Jenkins, Danielle Graham-Jenkins and Jerrell Graham-Jenkins, her siblings, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:00 NOON in the North Area Funeral Home Chapel. She will repose this evening in the Chapel from 6:00-8:00 pm. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Telephone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
