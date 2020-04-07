|
|
Danny L. Walters Goose Creek - Danny L. Walters, 70, of Goose Creek, SC, husband to Debra L Walters (Fussell) of 67 years, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1949 in Saint George, SC, Danny was a son of the late Marion Franklin Walters and Iris Walters. Danny retired as a supervisor from SCANA, was a member of the Goose Creek Masonic Lodge #401, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny was in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. Besides his wife, Danny is survived by his daughter, Michelle L. Sharp (Charles); his grandson, Brock A. Sharp; his brothers, Alton Metts and James D. Walters (Mary); and his sisters, Barbara J. Simmons (James) and Patricia W. Hotard. There will be a private service at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. The burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020