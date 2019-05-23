Danny Terriel Blair Summerville - Danny Terriel Blair, 66, of Summerville, husband of Diane Kay Blair, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at donate.lls.org. Danny was born on June 26, 1952 in Cisco, TX, son of the late RD and Dovie Blair. He enjoyed fishing largemouth bass. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many people. Survivors in addition to his wife Diane of 27 years are: two daughters: Tracy Leah Valentine of Seattle, WA and Desiree Renee Ballesteros (Rayner) of Goose Creek; two sons: Jason Everett Blair (Brandy) of Chattanooga, TN and Edward James Mitchell (Danielle) of Statesboro, GA; five grandchildren: Edward Seth Mitchell, Pamela Diane Mitchell, Aiden Ethan Reeve, Ava Elizabeth Blair, and Maddox Keane Ballesteros; two sisters: Yvonne Webb of Burnet, TX and Linda Tumlinson of Llano, TX; two brothers: Jim Blair (Diane) of Burnet, TX and Charles Blair (Amy) of Galveston, TX; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by: one sister: Kay Bohanon; and one brother: Ronald "Sonny" Blair. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary