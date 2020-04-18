Home

Dantlzer Read Lewin CHARLESTON - Dantlzer Read Lewin, 24, of Charleston, SC, son of Patricia Carson Lewin and Dr. Albert Read Lewin, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his family home on St. Helena Island. Dantzler was born on December 31, 1995 in Tampa, FL. Although God has chosen to take him from us early, Dantzler experienced quite a bit in his 24 years. He absolutely loved to travel and loved being on the water. He was one of the most gentle souls you could ever have the privilege of meeting. Surviving, in addition to his mother, Patty, of St. Helena Island, SC and his father, Read, of Charleston, SC are two brothers; Carson Read Lewin and Charles "Joey" Heyward; three sisters; Lauren Morgan and Madison Heyward; uncles; Charles Carson, Jr., Johnny Carson, Mark Carson, and Eddie Powell; Aunts; Martha Argoe, Donna Powell and Stacy Andrews; close and true friends, Lizz Pena and Trey Sigmon, and his cat, Sylvester, whom Dantzler dearly loved. Because of his love and concern for animals, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter. Dantzler had too many amazing qualities to list here. His true friends and loved ones knew and experienced all of them. Because of the current social conditions, funeral services will be announced later. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020
