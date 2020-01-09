Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Danyell Criswell Obituary
Danyell Criswell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Danyell Criswell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Baum Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 943 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC. Interment - Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Criswell is survived by her mother, Natasha E. Criswell; children, Justin L. Criswell and Cortez D. Criswell; grandchildren; siblings, Shantel Smith (Archie), Deborah C. Smith (Brian), Derrick A. Criswell, Jr. and Alexis Criswell; two special aunts, Erica Washington (Quontrello) and Myra C. Byrd; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Derrick A. Criswell, Sr. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
