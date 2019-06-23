Danyelle Rhea Altman McClellanville, SC - Danyelle Rhea Davis Altman, 42, wife of Marshall Bennett Altman, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born on April 15, 1977, in Greenwich, CT, she was a daughter of Glenn C. Davis and Theresa Ann Palazzo. Mrs. Altman loved being outdoors, gardening, shopping and listening to music and also served as a Girl Scout leader. Survivors include her mother of Westport, CT and step-father, Steve Schiano of Norwalk, CT; father of Hot Springs, AR; maternal grandmother, Mary Palazzo of Pompano Beach, FL; three daughters, Lydia Altman, Baye Altman and Poppi Altman all of Georgetown; and one half-sister, Brittany Davis of Hot Springs, AR. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Benji Wham and Rev. Tony Bratcher officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church. Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com. Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019