Daphne Hoddinott Obituary
Daphne Hoddinott JAMES ISLAND - Daphne Hoddinott, 43, of James Island, died on April 2, 2020. Born and raised in the Lowcountry, Daphne graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Violin Performance from the College of Charleston in 2000. She loved playing for The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Daphne was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor and her father, Geoffrey. During their lifetimes, Daphne was a beloved daughter who devoted herself to caring for them and her grandmother, Wilma Smith. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, services will be held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to some of Daphne's favorite charities: World Wildlife Foundation, ASPCA and s. McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Folly Road is handling the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020
