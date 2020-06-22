Daphne Hoddinott JAMES ISLAND - A Celebration of Life Ceremony shall be held for Daphne Hoddinott on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 4:30-6:30 at 1409 Burningtree Road, James Island, 29412. In the interest of safety, those who wish to attend are expected to wear masks and respect social distancing guideline. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.