Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Fellowship
358 Liberty Hall Road
Goose Creek, SC
Darius James McKelvey Obituary
Darius James McKelvey GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Darius James McKelvey, 20, the son of Latoscha Younginer, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at New Life Christian Fellowship, 358 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Interment will be Private directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a walk through on this Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 from 6-8PM at The Ministry of Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, Goose Creek, SC. Those left to cherish his memories are two sisters, Chevonne Younginer McKelvey, Erika Serenity Evans; two maternal grandmothers, Deanna Garrett and Loveittie Younginer; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
