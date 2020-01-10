|
|
Darla Moseley Edisto Beach - A Celebration of Life service for Darla Nicole Moseley, 37, of Edisto Beach, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Beth Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Monday. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home, P.O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC, 29648. Darla passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Survivors include her father, John Moseley of Edisto Beach, SC; her mother, Vickie Jimmerson Williams of Warrenville, SC; her paternal grandmother, Deoma S. Moseley of Edisto Beach, SC; a brother, Kyle (Samantha) Williams of North Augusta, SC; aunt, Patricia A. "Pat" Moseley of Edisto Beach, SC. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020