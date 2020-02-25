|
Darlene Antalis Johnson Meggett, SC - Darlene Antalis Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and Nana, passed peacefully from this Earth, surrounded by her family at home on February 23, 2020 in Meggett, South Carolina. She was 65 years old. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Funeral Home, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC. All are welcome to attend a celebration of her life service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ-St. Paul's Anglican Church, 4981 Chapel Road, Hollywood, SC. A private interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Darlene was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 25, 1954 to the late Lt. Col. Stephen Jonathan Antalis and Erma Gelegotis Antalis. She graduated from the College of Charleston and received her Master's Degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She retired from George A. Z. Johnson, Jr., Inc. Engineers and Land Surveyors where she worked alongside her husband as Administrator to the family business. Darlene was a faithful member of Christ-St. Paul's Anglican Church and enjoyed her many women's Bible study groups. Her family was dear and precious to her, and her presence and kindness will be missed by all whose lives she touched. She enjoyed spending time in her rose garden, out on the water, and watching her Clemson Tigers. Darlene passed on her love of puzzles, the Bible, and education to her grandchildren during sessions of Nana's school. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Frederick Steven Johnson; her two sons, Frederick Steven Johnson Jr. (Erin) and Michael Ziozias Johnson (Sarah), both of Meggett, SC; her daughter, Stephanie Johnson Sanders (Seth) of Kingwood, TX; her six grandchildren, Emma Marie Sanders, William James Sanders, Scarlett Elizabeth Johnson, Frederick Steven Johnson III, George Arthur Ziozias Johnson IV, and Jude Pratt Johnson; her siblings, Professor Toni M. Antalis Ph.D. of Potomac, MD, and John S. Antalis M.D. of Dalton, GA; and her godson, John S. A. Mattick of Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020