J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ-St. Paul's Parish Church
4981 Chapel Road
Yonges Island, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Magnolia Cemetery
Darlene Antalis Johnson

Darlene Antalis Johnson Obituary
Darlene Antalis Johnson Meggett, SC - The Celebration of Life Service for Darlene Antalis Johnson will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Christ-St. Paul's Anglican Church, 4981 Chapel Road, at 1:00 p.m. A private interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
