In Loving Memory Of Ms. Darlene Odessa Doctor May 13, 2015 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living without you is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together we can't help but call your name But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever! We love and miss you!!! Your Children, Grandchildren, Family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019