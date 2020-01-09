Home

Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Peter S. Johnson Funeral Chapel
Darnell C. Scott MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Darnell C. Scott, those of his parents Leola Scott Wise and the late Harold Wise, siblings Vernon Scott and Chearse Smalls, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. are invited to attend his memorial service, on Saturday January 11, 2020 @ 12 Noon. to be held in Peter S. Johnson Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
