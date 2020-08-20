1/1
Darnell L. Dadd
Darnell L. Dadd McClellanville, SC - Mr. Darnell Lamont Dadd, 44, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. Residence: 844 Burgin Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives of Mr. Dadd will celebrate his life at a private graveside service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Old Board Cemetery. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the service will be by invitation only. Masks are required. Mr. Dadd was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Candis Winns. He is survived by his father, Mr. Lauriston Dadd; children: Elainah Kinlaw and Darnell Lamont Dadd, Jr.; siblings: Mrs. Tonya Dadd Barronette and Mr. Christopher Dadd; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Dadd will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Dadd worked as a Floor Technician. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
