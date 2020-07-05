Darnell Wigfall Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Darnell Wigfall will celebrate his life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Wigfall is survived by his wife, Erikka Wigfall; parents, Harold and Sherry Wigfall; grandmother, Ida Jefferson; siblings, Anthony, Erica, Maurice, Marcus, Ayden and Liam; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
