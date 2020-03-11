|
|
Darryl E. Johnson CHARLESTON - The family of Mr. Darryl E. Johnson announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 1:30PM at Jerusalem Baptist Church 3317 Meeting St. Road N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Mr. Johnson is survived by his children, Alexis Johnson, Davon Johnson, and Javon Johnson; his parents, Mrs. Daisy J. Dominick (Hewitt); his siblings, Mrs. Latres D. Bell (Patrick), Ms. Jennifer D. Dominick, and Mrs. Nadia Dominick-McKenzie (Jesse); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Darryl is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020