|
|
Darryl Simmons Charleston - The family of Mr. Darryl Simmons announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 12 noon at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Darryl is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019