Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darryl Simmons Obituary
Darryl Simmons Charleston - The family of Mr. Darryl Simmons announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 12 noon at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Darryl is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -