Darryl Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryl Smith James Island - The family of Mr. Darryl A. Smith announces his passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mr. Smith is the son of Ms. Rosa Smith Brown and Mr. William McCoy; the brother of Mr. Douglas McKinzie Smith, Jr. Viewing for Mr. Smith will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:30-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a private service held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Darryl is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved