Darryl Smith James Island - The family of Mr. Darryl A. Smith announces his passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mr. Smith is the son of Ms. Rosa Smith Brown and Mr. William McCoy; the brother of Mr. Douglas McKinzie Smith, Jr. Viewing for Mr. Smith will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:30-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a private service held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net . Darryl is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144