Darryl Smith James Island - The family of Mr. Darryl A. Smith announces his passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mr. Smith is the son of Ms. Rosa Smith Brown and Mr. William McCoy; the brother of Mr. Douglas McKinzie Smith, Jr. Viewing for Mr. Smith will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:30-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a private service held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Darryl is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.