David A. Eyrich Charleston - David A. Eyrich, 56, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. David was born February 25, 1964 in Soda Springs, Idaho, son of Bonnie A. Eyrich and the late Joseph F. Eyrich. His happy personality was a blessing to all. He is survived by his mom; two sisters, Julee Eyrich Brennan (Peter) of Glenview, IL and Sue Ann Sale (Wade L.) of Houston, TX; two brothers, Philip A. Eyrich (Karen) Vail, CO and Theodore A. Eyrich (Trudy) of Hanahan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics
of SC, 1276 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC, 29201 or Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter, 4600 Park Road Ste 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
