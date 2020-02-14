Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
57 Pitt Street
Charleston, SC
David Ahlgren Charleston - David (Dave) T. Ahlgren, 74, of Charleston, SC, husband of Patricia (Pat) Ahlgren (Allen), entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born on August 26, 1945, in Jamestown, NY, Dave was the son of the late Golden Chester Ahlgren and Florence Marie Ahlgren. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Charleston, SC. Prior to retirement, was a Project Engineer with Ellcon National and Faiveley Transport, Greenville, SC. He enjoyed traveling, collecting trains, genealogy, the beach and working in the yard. Dave is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Lasson. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat); daughter, Karen Brady (Kyle); and grandchildren, Conner and Megan of Cypress, Texas; and daughter, Kristina Lindstrom (Gary) and grandchildren, Joshua and Seth of Auburn, NY. He is also survived by one sister, Karen Reed of Falconer, NY, and one brother, Jim Ahlgren of Conewango, NY. A Celebration of His Life will be at 11:00 AM on February 21, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:15 to 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, or Charleston Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843)722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
