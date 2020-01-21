|
David Allan Lee Charleston - David Allan Lee, 57, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Christal White Lee, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 18, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Friday in the Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. David was born November 19, 1962, in Camden, South Carolina, son of the late H. Gene Lee and Bobbye Jean Doran Lee. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was an HVAC contract manager with the engineering department at MUSC. David is survived by his wife, Christal of Charleston, SC; seven children: Robin, Christopher, Anthony, Michael, Theresa, Kim, Christine; seven grandchildren: Madison, Kaylee, Faythe, Jaylyn, Ayden, Grayce and Cameron; two sisters: Lydia and Amy; brother, Daniel; and mother-in-law, Margaret. Memorials may be made to the of SC, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020