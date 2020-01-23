|
David Allan Lee Charleston - The Funeral Service for David Allan Lee will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the of SC, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020