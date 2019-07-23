David "Dac" Allen Cantley BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC - David "Dac" Allen Cantley, 72, originally from Summerville, SC, husband of Beth Cantley, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home in Black Mountain, NC. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Burial to follow at Boonehill United Methodist Cemetary, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to www.sarascure.org in honor of David. "Dac" was born on September 15, 1946, in Summerville, SC, son of Herbert D. Cantley and Hattie Charpia Cantley. He graduated from Summerville High School and went on to be a successful general contractor and entrepreneur. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to all those that knew him. Most importantly, he loved the Lord and served Him well. Survivors including his wife are; children: Lauren Cantley Gibson (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant, David Allen Cantley, Jr. (Anica) of Mt. Pleasant, Seth Brandon Cantley (Rebecca) of Charleston, Alec Durant Cantley of Asheville, NC, and John Paul Cantley of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Claire Elizabeth Gibson, Davis Emory Gibson, and Lydia Paige Gibson; brother: Frank Cantley (Kay); predeceased by sisters, Lenora Elizabeth Knight, Mary Grace Till, Marian Angeline Messervy; brother: Doc Cantley. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019