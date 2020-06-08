David Allen Simmons Summerville - David Allen Simmons, 61, of Summerville, husband of Karen Martin Simmons, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock, officiated by Rev. Dr. Anita Herbert from Summerville Presbyterian Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville, SC 29483. David was born on May 16, 1959 in Dartmouth, MA, son of the late Franklin Allen Simmons and Joan Hobson Simmons. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Clemson University. He enjoyed playing golf and tailgating with his family at the Clemson Games. David was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors in addition to his wife Karen are: three children: Christopher Allen Simmons (Kira) of Florence, SC, Michael David Simmons (Mallory) of Indian Trail, NC, and Amy Elizabeth Simmons of Harleyville; two stepsons: Kevin Faulkner of Huntsville, AL and Kirk Powers of Houston, TX; two grandsons: Beckett Allen Simmons and Freeman Powers Faulkner; and brother, Scott Simmons (Teresa) of Smoaks, SC. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.