David Allen Watkins N. Charleston - David Allen Watkins, 48, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. His graveside funeral service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. David was born February 26, 1971 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Algie "Willard" Watkins, Jr. and Barbara Francis Watkins. David was a commercial electrician. He loved animals and was dearly loved by many friends and family. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Watkins of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Chelsea Busbee and her husband, Brian of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Levi and Scarlett Busbee of Aiken, SC; brother, Michael Watkins of Charleston, SC; niece, Ellison Hollingsworth Watkins of Charleston, SC; aunt and uncle, Patricia and Joe Beckham of Pensacola, FL; cousin, Ricky Beckham and his wife Denise of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and one uncle.
