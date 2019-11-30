David Allen Watkins (1971 - 2019)
  • "My heartfelt sympathies. Praying for all."
    - Natalie Winslow Strobel
  • "Chelsea, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you..."
    - Monica Thompson
  • "Mrs. Watkins, Chelsea & family and Michael, My heart truly..."
    - Belinda Martin
  • "Sorry for your loss He was a great guy when I grew up..."
    - Charles Morris
  • "Barbara we go back to the beginning of time as we knew it...."
    - Susan Young Connolly
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
David Allen Watkins N. Charleston - The graveside funeral service for David Allen Watkins will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019
