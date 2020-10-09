1/1
David Backman Richardson, JD Charleston - Mr. David Backman Richardson, JD, 77, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Residence: 1712 Battery Island Dr., Charleston, SC. Mr. Richardson is the husband of Mrs. Bertina Suber-Richardson; father of Mrs. Donna R. Brooks (Steven), Mrs. Melany Y. Peterson (Tarrol), Ms. Desdemona D. Washington, Mrs. Candance B. Franklin (Randy), and Ms. Susan E. Richardson; brother of Mrs. Elizabeth Richardson (John), Mrs. Cassandra Roper, Mr. Freddy Backman, Mr. Reginald Backman (Andrea Roper), Mr. Sammy Backman (Mitzie), and Mrs. Brenda Blake. Mr. Richardson was a Real Estate Developer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
