David Backman Richardson, JD Charleston - Mr. David Backman Richardson, JD, 77, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Residence: 1712 Battery Island Dr., Charleston, SC. Mr. Richardson is the husband of Mrs. Bertina Suber-Richardson; father of Mrs. Donna R. Brooks (Steven), Mrs. Melany Y. Peterson (Tarrol), Ms. Desdemona D. Washington, Mrs. Candance B. Franklin (Randy), and Ms. Susan E. Richardson; brother of Mrs. Elizabeth Richardson (John), Mrs. Cassandra Roper, Mr. Freddy Backman, Mr. Reginald Backman (Andrea Roper), Mr. Sammy Backman (Mitzie), and Mrs. Brenda Blake. Mr. Richardson was a Real Estate Developer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
