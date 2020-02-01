Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
David Barry Gissell Greenville, SC - David Barry Gissell, 69, of Greenville, South Carolina formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 30, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. David was born January 29, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John Mason Gissell and the late Elizabeth Heiterer Gissell. He graduated from Bishop England High School, and worked for 40 years as a checker with the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1771. He is survived by two daughters, Meghan G. Gates (David) of Greenville, SC and Catherine Aglie Gissell of Charleston, SC; his son, D. Mason Gissell (Elizabeth) of Charleston, SC; his sister, Annette Seignious (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his brother, Steven Gissell (Nina) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Mason Gissell, II. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
