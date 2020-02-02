Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
David Barry Gissell Obituary
David Barry Gissell Greenville, SC - The Funeral Service for David Barry Gissell will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020
