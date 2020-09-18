David Bennett Hanahan - Jack David Bennett, Jr., 70, of Hanahan, SC, a retired electronics mechanic for SPAWAR and husband of Susan H. Bennett, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. David was born on May 19, 1950 in Columbia, SC to the late Jack D. Bennett, Sr. and Cornelia Blanton Bennett. David served in the US Navy, with the Augusta Georgia Police Department, Traffic Division, worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard and retired in from SPAWAR after 36 years working for the Federal Government. After retirement, David earned his Associate's Degree in Horticulture and was the best yardman ever. He loved his Georgia Bulldawgs and Atlanta Braves, working in the yard, boating, golf, and decorating our house for the holidays for the grandkids. He was kind, loving, and low key. David will be missed and loved by all. In addition to Susan, his loving wife of 23 years, David is survived by daughter, Carly Bennett Thomas (Brett); stepdaughters, Brittany Tevere (Pete) and Tara Rock (John); his 4 beautiful grandchildren, Sophia Bennett, Kinley Crayne and Mila and Nora Rock and brother, Michael Bennett (Janice) of Augusta, GA. David is loved by his aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 12:00PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. David's funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 Noon. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston